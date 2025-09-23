Launching today
Scrumball
Influencer marketing AI agent with 120M creator database
21 followers
Influencer marketing AI agent with 120M creator database
21 followers
Launch influencer campaigns within minutes with your AI team. Lillian, Hunter & Charlie handle brand analysis, creator discovery, outreach automation, and ROI tracking from 120M+ database. We manage everything, so you focus on growth.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•Influencer marketing
Launch Team
Up to $100k FREE AWS credits — Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Promoted
Scrumball
Hi Product Hunt community 👋
I'm Alex Chu, founder of Scrumball - the Influencer Al agent team that runs your entire marketing operation.
What is it?
Your personal AI marketing team. Just paste your website URL and watch three AI specialists launch, manage, and optimize your influencer campaigns in days, not weeks.
Why now?
73% of brands can't prove influencer ROI. Traditional agencies take 3+ weeks with manual processes. I deliver full automation.
What's included？
• 🧠 Lillian works with you to analyze your brand across 92 dimensions and predict campaign ROI with 89% accuracy
• 🔍 Hunter finds you optimal creator matches from our 120 million influencer database
• 💬 Charlie handles all your outreach communications, achieving 3x higher response rates
• 📊 Real-time optimization automatically adjusts your campaigns with transparent ROI tracking
My Background:
After managing $100B+ in Facebook ad spend at Nanigans, I watched too many brands burn millions on broken influencer marketing—so I built the solution.
Results:
5,000+ businesses, 10.2x ROI improvement, 300% faster deployment.
Ready to experience AI-powered marketing? 🚀 Start free → scrumball.com
What business function should AI agents handle next?
Raycast
Here's what makes Scrumball cool: drop in a website link, and an AI “team” analyzes the brand, finds relevant creators from a 120M+ database, suggests pricing, and kickstarts outreach—then helps track results across Shopify/TikTok/Amazon.
The agents model mirrors how real teams work (analysis → discovery → outreach → reporting), which makes it intuitive.
I also like the practical touches: 92-dimension audience insights, realistic rate estimates grounded in past collaborations, and Radar (via Chrome extension) for reverse-searching content tied to products.
It feels like the right blend of automation and control for brands that need speed without losing signal.
Scrumball
Agnes AI
Been hunting for a way to actually prove influencer ROI—Lillian’s 89% accuracy on campaign predictions is wild! Does the AI learn from each campaign to get even smarter over time?
Whoa, 120M creators is massive. I tried manually finding influencers last month and it took forever. How does Scrumball ensure the quality of matches.