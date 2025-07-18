Claude Code

Anthropic’s deep-context AI coder

Anthropic’s AI coding assistant, designed for deep context understanding and capable of handling complex software tasks with a massive context window (up to 200K tokens).
Claude Memory

Bringing memory to teams at work
Claude Memory is a new feature for team and enterprise users that remembers conversations to maintain context across projects. It creates separate, project-based memories and gives users full control to view, edit, or disable what Claude remembers.
ProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Zac Zuo
Hi everyone! Claude now has memories. And it's clearly built for the workplace (for now). The idea of having a separate memory for each project is a smart way to keep different workstreams from getting mixed up, like keeping product planning separate from client work. It also gives you a lot of control – you can see and edit exactly what Claude remembers in a summary, and there's an Incognito mode for chats you don't want saved. It's rolling out to Team & Enterprise plans starting today. Hopefully, it will be available for Pro & Max subscribers soon.