Zach Olsen used Claude Code to build Dockify ( 218 points )

I also have to shout out Claude Code, which has been like a coding partner throughout Dockify’s development. I often hit roadblocks in Swift and macOS APIs, and Claude Code helped me think through tricky problems, generate solutions, and explain why something wasn’t working. It wasn’t just about spitting out code — it felt collaborative, like pair-programming with a teammate who can reason through issues. For me, Claude Code was the best way to bridge the gap between being “design-first” and still shipping a complex macOS app.