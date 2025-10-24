Launching today
Chirpz
Uncover unknown citations with AI
24 followers
Uncover unknown citations with AI
24 followers
Chirpz finds, reads, and ranks academic papers for you — instantly. It searches across research databases and brings back the best matches with citations and metadata, right where you write.
Free
Launch tags:Education•Artificial Intelligence•Search
Launch Team / Built With
#1 Free AWS Credits Provider (up to $100k) — 85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
Promoted
Chirpz
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Sina, founder of Chirpz AI — a tool I built as a researcher who got tired of spending hours digging for the right papers. You know the drill: you have an idea, open Google Scholar or ArXiv, type a dozen variations of your query, and end up buried under irrelevant results.
That’s the gap Chirpz closes — it’s the AI that bridges your thoughts to the unknown citations that fit best. Instead of you hopping across tabs, Chirpz brings the discovery to you. It understands your writing and finds the perfect paper, all inside a single, focused, and magical environment.
What it does:
✍️ Write or import into the Chirpz notebook—a minimal editor built for focused work.
🪄 Type /Cite — your magic button for instant discovery. It reads your context and scours research databases.
👀 Get a ranked list of most relevant papers with relevance scores, ready to review at a glance.
🔗 Insert your citation: auto-insert the best match or choose manually—all without leaving your editor.
Who it’s for:
🎓 PhD students & researchers writing “Related Work” or exploring new topics.
📝 Grad students racing to find foundational papers for projects.
🧑💻 R&D teams, engineers, and data scientists exploring the academic roots of new tech.
🧠 Curious minds who simply want to know where ideas come from.
🚀 Try it out here: https://chirpz.ai
I’ll be here all day to answer questions and hear your feedback — what topics are you exploring, and what would make Chirpz even better?
Thanks for checking us out 🙏
— Sina