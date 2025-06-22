Chatbump AI
Launching today
Uncover the truth in your relationship with AI chat analysis
Analyze your chat conversations with AI to gain insights into relationships, friendships, and work. Supports WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram DM, and LINE. Delivers both analysis and chat context, making results highly persuasive.
Hey PH community 👋,
We’re the team behind ChatBump AI—an AI chat analysis service built to help you understand your relationships better, using the one thing that captures it all: your real chat history.
We talk to partners, friends, coworkers, and family every day. Sometimes those conversations bring us closer, and sometimes... they don’t. Therapy can help, but it's often too expensive or hard to access at the right time.
That’s why we built ChatBump—an AI-powered tool that analyzes your KakaoTalk, WhatsApp, or Messenger chats to give deep, personalized insights into your relationships.
🧠 How it works:
1. Upload your chat (up to 3M characters!)
2. Get a full breakdown: patterns, emotional tone, key issues, even areas for improvement
3. Talk to an AI clone of your friend, partner, or ex—trained on your real conversations
4. Enjoy extra features like compatibility scores, fortune readings, and smart summaries
🚀 Originally launched in Korea, ChatBump received an overwhelmingly positive response—so we’re now bringing it global.
💡 Why it’s different:
Most AI tools struggle with long texts. ChatBump uses RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) to search, chunk, and analyze even massive chat histories with context and depth.
🔒 Privacy first:
Your data is never stored, shared, or used for training—everything is auto-deleted right after analysis.
Whether you’re stuck in a confusing “some” situation, healing from an ex, or just want to understand your communication style—ChatBump gives you a new, objective lens to see your relationships through.
We’d love for you to try it and share your thoughts 💬