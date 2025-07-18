28 followers
Brainfork is a personal knowledge and decision MCP server that allows you to regain control of your knowledge and maximise the possibility of a personal RAG service.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Phil, the maker of Brainfork, and I'm super excited to share what we've been working on. Brainfork is a personal AI knowledge platform for all AI power users and agent builders. It allows you to create a personal MCP RAG server within seconds, which you can then connect all of your tools and agents easily and securely. It enables you to fully leverage your experience and knowledge while maintaining full ownership and control. Two years ago, I wrote Punk Leadership, a book about taking engineers and tech leads taking ownership over the societal impact that their products create. Brainfork is the first step towards a suite of tools that will allow AI users to maintain sovereignty over their knowledge and push towards a more ‘human’ future for the AI revolution. Brainfork has been in a very private alpha for a few weeks, and some of the use cases for it I could have never imagined. People are currently using it to:
Power an agent that checks HBR news articles and recommends articles focused on their knowledge and interests.
An Architectural Decision Record (ADR) tool for Cursor, getting Cursor to log any decisions and cross-check previous decisions to guide solutions chosen when building.
A simple, but powerful, straightforward RAG server for Claude has had an interesting side effect of Claude challenging the user with conflicts of their actions against their previous experience and views on a topic 🤯. “Claude is now trolling me with my own knowledge” was the feedback
I'm launching this as a public beta, so during the beta phase, the entry-level plan is free, and will remain free forever if you sign up during the beta, so check it out now.I’m super interested to hear how you use it.
Owning my AI knowledge instead of handing it to random clouds? That’s realy next-level thinking. Love where your heads at with this, fr!
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks, Joey, thanks for the comment. The big test is going to be convincing people that they should upload their knowledge to our random cloud over others : :D. However, the platform aims for a "Zero-Knowledge" architecture where only you (and those you allow access) can see everything. We're close, the knowledge docs are all encoded at rest and transport; however, there are a few areas we need to improve before we can fully claim zero-knowledge that we couldn't quite get to in the MVP. Should be there in a couple of months, though.
@phil_bennett Yeah i think it would be perfect to list some classic or most used cases for potential users to look at, to demonstrate how to work with a personal KB with MCP server connecting to different tools.
Owning my AI knowledge instead of handing it to random clouds? That’s realy next-level thinking. Love where your heads at with this, fr!
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks, Joey, thanks for the comment. The big test is going to be convincing people that they should upload their knowledge to our random cloud over others : :D. However, the platform aims for a "Zero-Knowledge" architecture where only you (and those you allow access) can see everything. We're close, the knowledge docs are all encoded at rest and transport; however, there are a few areas we need to improve before we can fully claim zero-knowledge that we couldn't quite get to in the MVP. Should be there in a couple of months, though.
@phil_bennett Yeah i think it would be perfect to list some classic or most used cases for potential users to look at, to demonstrate how to work with a personal KB with MCP server connecting to different tools.