The first MCP server syncing AI context across Claude Desktop & Cursor IDE. Never lose conversations, decisions, or project state to context window limit again. Includes todo management, code analysis, git integration & 50+ tools. 100% local & open source.
👋 Hey PH! I'm mamba, creator of Context Sync. The Problem I Solved: Ever spent at least 10 minutes re-explaining your project to Claude because you hit the context window limit or started a new chat? Or switched from Claude Desktop to Cursor and lost all your context? Yeah, me too. Every. Single. Day. What is Context Sync? It's an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that gives AI assistants persistent memory. Your conversations, decisions, and project state sync across Claude Desktop, Cursor IDE, and any MCP-compatible tool. What makes it special: 🧠 Cross-Chat Memory - Claude remembers your project across all conversations 🔄 Platform Sync - Switch between Claude & Cursor without losing context ✅ Todo Management - Track tasks with priorities, tags, and due dates 🔍 Code Intelligence - Analyze dependencies, call graphs, and types 📊 50+ Tools - Everything from file operations to git integration 🔒 100% Local - All data stays on your machine (SQLite) v0.5.0 just launched with: Global todo list system (urgent/high/medium/low priorities) Smart filtering by status, tags, dates Overdue detection & due-soon alerts Cross-platform task sync Who's it for? Solo developers tired of repeating context, teams wanting consistent AI assistance, anyone building with Claude or Cursor who values their time. Try it: ```bash npm install -g @context-sync/server ``` Open source, MIT licensed, zero dependencies beyond Node.js. **I'd love feedback on:** - What other AI tools should we support? (VS Code? GitHub Copilot?) - What features would make this indispensable for your workflow? - Any bugs or rough edges in the setup process? Built this because I needed it. Hope it saves you as much time as it's saved me! Questions? Fire away! 🚀
