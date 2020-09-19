Apple
Think Different4.5•288 reviews•18 shoutouts•
4.4K followers
4.4K followers
Launched on May 18th, 2025
Launched on May 2nd, 2025
Launched on April 29th, 2025
Apple is hosting its 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference starting Monday (You can watch live here), and there are rumours about what people can expect.
I read the TechCrunch article, and some hints are:
Fast and reliable software
Overall, I'm impressed with Apple's commitment to innovation and design. Their products are beautiful and user-friendly, and their ecosystem is seamless. However, I do think their pricing can be a bit high, and their closed ecosystem can be frustrating at times. ✨