Launching today
Aikido Security
Secure everything you build, host, and run.
116 followers
Secure everything you build, host, and run.
116 followers
Your central code, cloud, and runtime security platform. Fix vulnerabilities automatically with AI AutoFix and AutoTriage. Cut false positives by 85%. Security is an everyone problem. So get security done, and get devs back to building.
Free Options
Launch tags:Software Engineering•Developer Tools•Security
Launch Team
AgentSea — Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Promoted
Aikido Security
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Hov here, part of the Aikido Security team.
For years we’ve felt the pain of security tools that were slow, noisy, overpriced, and confusing. So we set out to build the tool we always wished existed — fast, clear, and actually helping developers fix real issues while cutting through the noise of false positives.
Aikido Security has been protecting dev teams for years, helping them ship code safely with SAST & DAST scans, open-source dependency monitoring, IaC and cloud security checks, secrets & container scanning, malware detection, AI-powered auto-triage & fixes, runtime protection, compliance reporting, and — recently added — code quality tool.
Today, we’re excited to bring it to the Product Hunt community 🚀
Ask us anything, challenge us, or just tell us what you’ve always hated about security tools — we’ll be here all day to chat.
Trag
Can Aikido automatically create a Jira ticket for every high-severity vulnerability?
Opengrep
Aikido Security
@movses_saponjyan you can set up a direct integration with Jira, Asana, and other ticketing systems. Our platform will automatically create and update a ticket with all the necessary details, streamlining your security workflow and ensuring issues are tracked and resolved.
Aikido Security
@debarghyaroy thank you!