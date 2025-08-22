Launched this week
Your central code, cloud, and runtime security platform. Fix vulnerabilities automatically with AI AutoFix and AutoTriage. Cut false positives by 85%. Security is an everyone problem. So get security done, and get devs back to building.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Hov here, part of the Aikido Security team.
For years we’ve felt the pain of security tools that were slow, noisy, overpriced, and confusing. So we set out to build the tool we always wished existed — fast, clear, and actually helping developers fix real issues while cutting through the noise of false positives.
Aikido Security has been protecting dev teams for years, helping them ship code safely with SAST & DAST scans, open-source dependency monitoring, IaC and cloud security checks, secrets & container scanning, malware detection, AI-powered auto-triage & fixes, runtime protection, compliance reporting, and — recently added — code quality tool.
Today, we’re excited to bring it to the Product Hunt community 🚀
Ask us anything, challenge us, or just tell us what you’ve always hated about security tools — we’ll be here all day to chat.
