Have been using their ATS api for while now and, honestly, it allows you to make a lot less than promised and everytime you need to do something no-even-too complicated you end up needing to write custom code for each ATS. That's not something we would have expected having into account their (really) high price. And their launch of "Merge for Startup" was a big lie. We reach to them and gave us the exact same price than the normal price (we are a really small startup that meet all the requirements)

