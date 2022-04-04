Merge
Fast, secure integrations for your products and agents4.8•41 reviews•
3.5K followers
Fast, secure integrations for your products and agents4.8•41 reviews•
3.5K followers
Merge powers customer-facing integrations and agent tools for frontier LLMs, Fortune 500s, and B2B SaaS. Our platform offers two products: Merge Unified, enabling hundreds of integrations with one API, and Merge Agent Handler, giving AI agents secure access to thousands of third-party tools. With enterprise-grade security and full integration lifecycle management, thousands of companies trust Merge to speed development, unblock sales, cut churn, and save engineering time.
This is the 5th launch from Merge. View more
Power your AI agents with enterprise-ready tools via MCP
Merge Agent Handler
Launching today
Securely connect AI agents to enterprise-ready tools via MCP with built-in auth, credential management, and security. Deploy, manage, and evaluate tools to launch powerful agents faster. Try it for free: https://ah.merge.dev/signup.
Free Options
Launch tags:API•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Merge
Hi Product Hunt!
At Merge, our mission from day 1 has been: make secure data access easy.
We started with our Unified API product, which today powers customer-facing integrations for thousands of B2B SaaS companies including BambooHR, Ramp, Drata, BetterHelp, and MistralAI.
5 years into building integrations, we’re seeing a growing interest in third-party connectors for agentic use cases. Companies building agents need an easy, scalable way to securely give their agents access to third-party tools.
That’s why we’re so excited to launch Merge Agent Handler: the most secure platform to deploy, manage, and connect AI agents to third-party tools.
The platform offers:
- Comprehensive authentication management for tools
- A Connector Studio for building and maintaining custom integrations and tools
- Preconfigured security rules, plus support for fully customizable rules
- Detailed logging and real-time alerts for security violations
- An evaluation suite to validate connector quality and consistency
We’re bringing everything we’ve learned from building integrations to agents. We’d love for you to try out Merge Agent Handler (it’s free to sign up and get started) and leave us any feedback!
Thanks for checking us out! We can’t wait to see how you power your agents with Merge Agent Handler!
Sign up and start building for free: https://ah.merge.dev/signup!
Merge
Seems like a gamechanger for building agents with customer facing integrations, congrats on the launch!
Merge
@aaron_lu Thanks aaron! Appreciate the support! Agent Handler not only helps with customer facing integrations but internal ones as well!
Merge
@aaron_lu Thanks aaron! Appreciate the support! Agent Handler not only helps with connecting your agents to your customers' third-party systems but also any internal platforms as well!