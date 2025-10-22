Launching today
1stCollab
Fully-automated, ROI-optimized influencer marketing platform
26 followers
Fully-automated, ROI-optimized influencer marketing platform
26 followers
1stCollab is the fastest way to test, optimize, and scale your influencer program. Instantly source thousands of creators, and let our platform handle everything — outreach, negotiations, contracting, payments, and taxes — all while maximizing ROI.
Free Options
Launch Team / Built With
AssemblyAI — Build voice AI apps with a single API
Build voice AI apps with a single API
Promoted
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Leon, Co-founder & CEO of 1stCollab.
After a decade at Pinterest, I kept seeing brands struggle with influencer marketing–even with all the influencer platforms out there. All platforms today still:
require tons of manual work to manage each creator, and
assumed you were an influencer marketing expert, with knowledge of how to evaluate, price, and contract with influencers to get results.
We built 1stCollab to be the first influencer marketing platform that’s:
Fully automated: Instantly source thousands of creators and let us handle everything–outreach, contracting, payments, and taxes–all the way to creators sharing authentic, high-quality content.
Performance optimized: We bid across thousands of creators, estimate ROI using hundreds of real-time engagement signals, and use proprietary pricing + conversion data to help you get the best creators at the best prices.
With 1stCollab, you can:
Launch your very first influencer campaign in under an hour–no manual sourcing, crafting outreach messages or influencer expertise needed. See results within 1–2 weeks as creators start posting.
Effortlessly scale successful campaigns to thousands of creators–we’ve powered some of the largest influencer campaigns on social media, all in a completely automated way. No more expanding headcount just to scale your influencer program.
We built 1stCollab to make influencer marketing finally easy–so teams can focus on strategy and creativity, not CRMs, process and spreadsheets of todo lists.
Try our free creator search and recommendations, and let us know what you think! We’ll be hanging out here all day answering questions and would love your feedback. 🙌
Congratulations on launching 1stCollab! Fully automated influencer marketing with ROI optimization sounds incredible. I supported your launch and wishing you tremendous success!