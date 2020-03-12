Discussion
Ram
Hunter
I came across a blog post about Zoho Remotely and it got my attention quickly. Remotely is a suite of web and mobile apps to facilitate remote working. Many companies have closed doors due to the coronavirus spread, so the Zoho team wanted to solve this problem quickly by launching "Zoho Remotely". The best part of it, Zoho Remotely was created in just 1 week by the Zoho team 🤯 . Zoho Remotely available free of charge to anyone and everyone who needs remote working tools in light of the epidemic. 🙌🏼 . Remotely is a bundle of the following 11 applications: ⦿ Zoho ShowTime - Engagement and training tool ⦿ Zoho Writer - Collaborative word processor ⦿ Zoho Sheet - Collaborative spreadsheet application ⦿ Zoho Cliq - Instant messaging/chat platform ⦿ Zoho Show - Business presentation tool ⦿ Zoho Meeting - Video conferencing tool ⦿ Zoho Sprints - Agile project management software ⦿ Zoho Lens* and Assist - Remote support software ⦿ Zoho WorkDrive - Document management tool ⦿ Zoho Projects - Comprehensive project management tool
