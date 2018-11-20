Log InSign up
Zobot by Zoho SalesIQ

Create highly customizable, integrable & versatile chatbots.

Custom chatbots for your every business need.

Choose from 15+ prebuilt chatbot templates

Drag and drop widgets like single and multiselectors, maps, calendars, and rating scales available editor

CRM +++ -Zoho has announced another set of enhancements to the Zoho customer experience platform. It has brought together its analytics engine - Zoho Analytics and Zia - its intelligent assistance, with its customer experience applications Zoho CRM Plus. The company has also updated other suite applications including Zoho Desk, Zoho Social, and SalesIQ with better intelligence.
Enterprise TimesSteve Brooks
Smart automation within your reach: Highly customizable, integrable, and versatile ZobotsCreate your own custom chatbots to automate operations like CRM integrated lead qualification, calendar synced scheduling, and real-time troubleshooting-with a deeply programmable WYSIWYG interface, and drag-and-drop widgets. Artificial Intelligence (AI). Businesses want to invest in its research, they're racing to uncover its full potential, and they want to use it for automation and cost reduction.
Zoho

Helpful
  • Rob Laidlaw
    Rob Laidlaw
    Pros: 

    customisable bot to suit business and needs of the customer through predictive responses

    Cons: 

    like any bot you need to think carefully about the inputs to provide the best experience

    (:-)

    Rob Laidlaw has used this product for one month.
Makers
