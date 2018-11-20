Zobot by Zoho SalesIQ

Smart automation within your reach: Highly customizable, integrable, and versatile Zobots

Create your own custom chatbots to automate operations like CRM integrated lead qualification, calendar synced scheduling, and real-time troubleshooting-with a deeply programmable WYSIWYG interface, and drag-and-drop widgets. Artificial Intelligence (AI). Businesses want to invest in its research, they're racing to uncover its full potential, and they want to use it for automation and cost reduction.