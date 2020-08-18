Zenbox For Remote Teams

Zenbox gives a tindersque approach to how pending customer queries are presented and handled by a customer support rep. It is a minimalist inbox that combines pending conversations across mutliple channels and allows you to get through them quickly.
Hello Hunters, Late last year, we launched Helpwise here on PH and got a lot of love from the community. We quickly grew that to almost 1000+ teams in these 8-9 months. During regular user interviews and surveys (& even talking to our own customer support team), we found that over 92% of customer support reps reported high blood pressure, anxiety, and stress-related disorder. To solve this problem and make the job of customer support rep anxiety & stress-free, the product & engineering team at Helpwise decided to change their approach towards how customer queries are handled. After months of experimentation and getting feedback from 100s of customer support reps, we are finally ready with our first version of an anxiety-free inbox called Zenbox. Zenbox gives a tindersque approach to how pending customer queries are presented and handled by a customer support rep. It is a minimalist inbox that brings forward all the pending/important conversations in front of you with only enough information required to help you focus and get done by tasks at hand. We have a long and existing roadmap to further improve this. My team & I will be looking forward to hearing your feedback, ideas, and suggestions. Last week, we gave a sneak peek to our existing customers. Here is the webinar recording:
WooHoo, AMAZING INNOVATION. This will gonna help my team a lot. As we have to go through multiple channels like WhatsApp, Emails, SMS, Chat for the support and it becomes difficult to switch and manage them at the same time.
Okay this is unheard of! I'm definitely interested in seeing how Zenbox will help in reducing anxiety. I myself suffer from anxiety, especially at work and email is definitely one of the factors that contribute to the stress. I think Zenbox should be able to help me & my team. Do you guys offer any other channel besides Email? Being an e-commerce company, we're specifically interested in the Email & Facebook channels.
@abigail_harington Hey! thanks for your comment. Yes, we do support SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. We currently integrate with number of business tools including Shopify. Would love to have you on Helpwise & Zenbox. It is absolutely free to try (no cc required).
@sharmag88 I think it's important to make your company accessible throughout any channel you utilize - whether on social media, adding your product on Product Hunt on Indie Hackers, or through your actual product. Customer service and feedback are so critical, be open on every platform, and consolidate on one. We use Useresponse for our product, open our DM on social media, have a support@listory.com email, and read through comments on all our business accounts. Then we consolidate in Notion, after writing something new in notion, we have a slack channel for feedback where we place the notion page (with the new feedback/question) so everyone is alerted. TLDR: Customer Service is critical, open communication as much as possible, and share with the team.
@listory @raquel_winiarsky1 Absolutely spot on. Also, another important thing that I have learnt over a period of time that in early days, amazing customer support works like the best differentiator that you can have while competing with other established players. At Helpwise & my other businesses, we consider Customer Support as a product feature.
I use Helpwise. Wondering if this is a replacement or an addon product?
Hey @stickysteph - it is an additional feature for you. Instead of going to each individual inbox, you will be able to handle your pending conversations from Zenbox itself. Zenbox is basically another option for you to handle your customer conversations. Hope this answers your question.