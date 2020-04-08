Zappy for macOS

Discussion
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Mike here, Head of Labs and co-founder at Zapier. We know remote work comes with new challenges. Over the last 8+ years, we've grown Zapier to 300+ employees across 17 time zones. And along the way, we've discovered effective ways to collaborate without an office. Zappy is a cornerstone tool that increases the bandwidth of our team's communication. It's an all-in-one screen-capture app that we built ourselves. You can use it to annotate screenshots, make GIFs, and record your screen in fewer steps than with most built-in tools. Since a lot of the world is suddenly working remotely, we’re releasing a public version of Zappy for free. We've found it to be an invaluable tool for sharing images in Slack, emails, and everywhere else. We hope Zappy helps you and your team move faster, even when you’re not in the same location. Zappy is still in early access, so there might be some rough edges to smooth out. We're also working on features like: - Self-hosted storage via Amazon S3 - Capture retention + access settings - A Zapier integration :-) A bonus for paid Zapier customers: Auto-uploads to the cloud. We host those uploads and add a link to your clipboard automatically. It's great for markdown or adding text links to tutorials. We hope you like it, and if you have any feedback, let us know!
I've been using Zappy over a year internally. It definitely is one of my favorite tools we use at Zapier. A fast screenshot tool is necessary for remote teams and Zappy is by far the fastest I have used.
