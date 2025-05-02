Subscribe
Zapier MCP 2.0

Zapier MCP 2.0

Connect your AI any app instantly.
Zapier MCP 2.0 lets your AI securely connect to 8,000 apps & 30,000+ actions via OAuth. With tailored client integration for Claude, Cursor & Windsurf, multi-server support, private apps and more— it's the fastest way to make your AI do real work.
Zapier
Zapier
Connect your apps and automate workflows
Zapier MCP 2.0 by
Zapier
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tal Peretz
,
Wade Foster
,
Bryan Helmig
,
Nate Moore
,
Reid Robinson
,
Lisa Chapello
and
Sheryl Soo
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
Zapier
Zapier is rated 4.7/5 by 123 users. It first launched on February 10th, 2014.