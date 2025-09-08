Launching today
CodeWords turns plain English into powerful automations in minutes. Build, edit, deploy and fix workflows by chatting with Cody, your AI workflow builder. Connect tools, create complex logic through code, and deploy workflows without setup or configuration.
Hi Product Hunt community! 🎉 Osman and Aymeric here, Co-founders of CodeWords.
As founders, we’re always looking for ways to save time, focus on what matters most, and ultimately do more with less.
With CodeWords, we can now turn ideas into automations, fast.
CodeWords is powered by Cody, an AI workflow assistant that allows builders of any technical ability to create workflows and automations simply by chatting with AI. No drag-and-drop. No configuration required.
🦾 Why is it different from traditional no-code automation tools?
Think of it like Lovable or Cursor for automation. Instead of juggling complex editors like n8n, Make, or Zapier, you create, refine, and ship everything in one conversational interface with AI. Let Cody execute while you supervise.
Now you can focus on what you want to automate, rather than how.
🔥 What sets CodeWords apart?
Cody, your AI workflow assistant builds, tests, debugs, and deploys your workflows for you in minutes. It also learns from your interactions and becomes more personalized over time.
Workflows are represented as code, not JSON, providing endless flexibility.
Powerful templates are ready to use or remix simply via chat so you create your own mini-SaaS.
Consume wherever, whenever - whether on a schedule, on a trigger, from the CodeWords UI or third-party integrations such as WhatsApp, Slack, or Telegram.
Only pay for what you use, no monthly lock-in or minimum spend. You start with $5 of free credits!
⏰ What are CodeWords users automating?
Tracking brand sentiment using Brand Sentiment Analyzer
Keeping track of Reddit threads on Slack with Reddit to Slack Digest
Using an X Ghostwriter with X Comment Suggester
Saving hours of hassle thanks to Gmail AI Labeler
Doing Deep Research on a person with Person Finder
Roasting their friends with Linkedin Roaster
Want more? Check out our Template Gallery.
👥 Who is CodeWords for?
No-code and automation freelancers who are building automations for businesses
Founders and solopreneurs who want to build complex back-end workflows without the boilerplate
Ops and project managers looking to save hours by automating manual tasks across tools
Generating websites with nice UIs is now democratized, but there still isn’t a compelling solution to enable builders of any technical ability to create automations.
We believe CodeWords is the answer and this is only the beginning of the journey.
Start automating for FREE at codewords.ai. Just describe your most time-consuming workflows.
Let us know in the comments what you want to automate! 🚀
Slick product! I’m amazed at the speed it was able to put my words to an actual deployable workflow.
Props to the team 🔥
@reginaliu Regina!! Thank you so much for the kind words 🤩
TrackProgress
Amazing Product, have used to replace all our background services!
@dilwoar_hussain Thank you Dilwoar, this is so cool to hear!