Build a form that talks to people like a friend for free
Yapz is a free online form builder designed to get people to speak their mind in realtime. It's intuitive and fun to use, so anyone can pose questions and see the full picture.
About this launch
Build a form that talks to people like a friend for free
Yapz by
was hunted by
Irfan A
in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Irfan A
,
Pavel Demeshchik
,
Ed Landon
and
Eugene Zhlobo
. Featured on January 24th, 2025.
This is Yapz's first launch.