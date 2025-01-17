Launches
Yapz
Yapz
Build a form that talks to people like a friend for free
Yapz is a free online form builder designed to get people to speak their mind in realtime. It's intuitive and fun to use, so anyone can pose questions and see the full picture.
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Yapz by
Yapz
was hunted by
Irfan A
in
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Irfan A
Pavel Demeshchik
Ed Landon
Eugene Zhlobo
. Featured on January 24th, 2025.
Yapz
is not rated yet. This is Yapz's first launch.