Working From Home: A Beginner's Guide

Our Beginner's Work from Home Guide will help you quickly grasp the essentials of working from home, based on years of our knowledge, as well as the expertise of leading remote companies. Benefit from our popular tips & tricks for adapting to this lifestyle.
Hi, Product Hunters! I’m Arto, the Co-Founder of Krisp. We are all facing a very difficult time and we hope that you are safe. Most of us are working from home and it can be a new experience that differs from the work routine we’re used to. Ever since we have created a noise cancelling app for conference calls, we emphasized the importance of productivity in remote working lifestyle. This is why we are here today and we want to ensure that you have all the possible necessary resources and tools to have a fully productive work from home experience. This guide includes all the necessary tips, resources, and tools that you need for working from home, no matter if you are a beginner or a skilled remote worker. Explore remote work trends deeper, learn the ground rules of working from home, set up your beautiful home office, equip the right tools and get some work done without having to spend time on research. We hope our guide will be useful to you and make your work from home experience a bit less stressful. Stay safe ❤️
