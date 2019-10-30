Krisp
2.3K followers
Krisp maximizes the productivity of online meetings with its AI-powered Noise Cancellation, Transcriptions, Meeting Notes and Recording. Available on Windows, Mac, and iOS.
Capture online + in-person meetings with better audio
Krisp AI Note Taker
Meetings don’t wait. Neither should your notes. Krisp’s mobile app records any conversation, transcribes, and delivers summaries and action items in 16+ languages. Join with the Krisp Bot, or tap to capture live voice notes. All transcripts sync to desktop.
