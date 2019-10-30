Decent product; terrible support. The product itself was pretty good. I was a customer from 2021 until today (Feb 26, 2024). It had its flaws but improved in quality from 2022-2023. However, due to terrible customer support, I have to say I'll never be a customer again. I had a pro account with my previous employer, but the charge was attached to my credit card. It was an annual subscription, so I forgot about it. In Nov 2023, I saw the charge on my cc statement and went onto my account. I didn't use krisp in my new role and noticed I only had the free version. I reached out using the chatbot and was told someone would get back with me. They never did. I forgot about it, as it isn't a huge priority, and then reached out again a couple of months later. Again, I didn't hear back, so I reached out directly to their support last week and finally someone got back with me. They confirmed that I had an active account from my previous work email. I explained that I no longer worked there and didn't have access to that email or account. We went back and forth for over a week, with me explaining the situation over and over again, providing screenshots of my cc statements, my cc information, etc. They finally canceled the work account but refused to refund any of my money for the year-long subscription that I had never used and tried to cancel and get a refund for 3 months. Terrible customer support.

