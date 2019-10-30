Krisp

Krisp maximizes the productivity of online meetings with its AI-powered Noise Cancellation, Transcriptions, Meeting Notes and Recording. Available on Windows, Mac, and iOS.
Krisp AI Note Taker

Capture online + in-person meetings with better audio
Meetings don’t wait. Neither should your notes. Krisp’s mobile app records any conversation, transcribes, and delivers summaries and action items in 16+ languages. Join with the Krisp Bot, or tap to capture live voice notes. All transcripts sync to desktop.
📌 👋 Hey Product Hunt! We’ve launched Krisp AI Note Taker for mobile, your meeting memory that never blinks. Why it matters Ideas happen everywhere. Krisp captures every word from hallway chats to Zoom calls and instantly turns them into action-ready notes. What’s inside • Real-time transcription and AI summaries • One-tap in-person recording with noise cancellation • Easily upload audio and video files to get instant transcripts • Krisp Bot that auto joins virtual meetings • All notes synced and searchable across devices We built this so you can talk, think, and create while Krisp does the writing. 🚀 Try it, share your thoughts, and tell us what feature you want next! Asti