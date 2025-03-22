Launches
Whyser
Whyser
Conduct and analyze user interviews at scale
Whyser is a qualitative research platform that conducts AI-moderated user interviews on your behalf—so you can uncover actionable customer insights at scale in hours instead of weeks. Whyser makes research happen when it otherwise wouldn’t.
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
UX Design
About this launch
Whyser
Conduct and analyze user interviews at scale
Whyser by
Whyser
was hunted by
Sergio Perdices
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
UX Design
. Made by
Sergio Perdices
and
Santi Ortega
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Whyser
is not rated yet. This is Whyser's first launch.