Whyser is a qualitative research platform that conducts AI-moderated user interviews on your behalf—so you can uncover actionable customer insights at scale in hours instead of weeks. Whyser makes research happen when it otherwise wouldn’t.
User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, UX Design

Whyser by
was hunted by
Sergio Perdices
in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, UX Design. Made by
Sergio Perdices
and
Santi Ortega
Featured on April 15th, 2025.
