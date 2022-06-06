Products
watchOS 9
watchOS 9
Delivering new ways to stay connected, active, and healthy
Introducing more customizable watch faces, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app
Apple Watch
Health & Fitness
Apple
Apple
watchOS 9 by
Apple
Ryan Gilbert
Apple Watch
Health & Fitness
Apple
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
Apple
4.2/5 ★
by 229 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
6
0
#16
#16
