This is the latest launch from ElevenLabs
See ElevenLabs’s 6 previous launches →
Home
Product
Voice Design by ElevenLabs
Ranked #3 for today
Voice Design by ElevenLabs
Generate a custom voice based on a text prompt
Free Options
Create a unique voice to use with our free text to speech generator for voiceovers, games, audiobooks and more.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
ElevenLabs
About this launch
ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language
Voice Design by ElevenLabs by
ElevenLabs
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Edward
,
Nev Flynn
and
Akash Hamirwasia
. Featured on October 25th, 2024.
ElevenLabs
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
177
Comments
16
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#34
