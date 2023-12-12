Products
Home
→
Product
→
Visual Workflows by Userlist
Visual Workflows by Userlist
Build powerful product-led experiences
This new feature makes Userlist an automation powerhouse for product-led growth 🔥 Now you can build complex omnichannel campaigns, use advanced logic, and run A/B tests. All while enjoying the recognizable simplicity of Userlist.
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
SaaS
by
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Charlie Irish
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Jane Portman
and
Benedikt Deicke
Featured on December 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Visual Workflows by Userlist's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report