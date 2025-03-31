Launches
visionOS 2.4
visionOS 2.4
Apple Intelligence Arrives on Vision Pro
visionOS 2.4 update adds Apple Intelligence to Vision Pro, plus new Spatial Gallery and iPhone companion apps for enhanced spatial experiences.
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
Apple Vision Pro
About this launch
visionOS 2.4 by
Apple
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Apple
,
Apple Vision Pro
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
Apple
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 277 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.