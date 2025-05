VisionAR - Create 3D Models with AI Transform 2D images into immersive 3D models with AI Visit Upvote 74

VisionAR uses cutting-edge AI to turn 1 or 4 photos into pro-level 3D models in just 2 minutes with V-Pix/V-Poly. No photos? Scribble mode transforms sketches into AI-generated references. Export GLB, refine in Blender—fast, smart, AI-powered creation!

Free Options Launch tags: SaaS • Artificial Intelligence • 3D Modeling

