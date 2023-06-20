Luma AI

3D render products, landscapes and scenes wherever you are

Use your phone to create 3D renders of objects for video. Epic results. Capture in lifelike 3D. Unmatched photorealism, reflections, and details. The future of VFX is now, for everyone!
Luma Ray 3

Launching today
First reasoning video model with studio-grade HDR
The world’s first reasoning video model, and the first to generate studio-grade HDR. Now with an all-new Draft Mode for rapid iteration in creative workflows, and state of the art physics and consistency.
Artificial IntelligenceVideo
Hey Hunters 👋

I am excited to hunt Ray3 — the world’s first reasoning video model, and the first to generate studio-grade HDR.

🚀 What’s new in Ray3:

✅ Reasoning engine that thinks in visuals + language

✅ All-new Draft Mode for rapid iteration

✅ State-of-the-art physics and scene consistency

✅ Visual annotations to direct motion, blocking & camera

✅ Native 10/12/16-bit HDR for stunning color depth

✅ Production-ready motion, crowds, lighting, caustics, motion blur, and more

With reasoning, Ray3 understands nuanced directions, judges its outputs, and creates complex multi-step motion faster than ever — giving you precise control and reliably better results.

Start creating today

https://lumalabs.ai/ray

https://lumalabs.ai/dream-machine