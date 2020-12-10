discussion
Ryan Glasgow
MakerCEO @ UserLeap
Thanks for the hunt, Dylan! As a product manager, I realized traditional user research wasn’t keeping pace with our product development process. In many cases, it took weeks to get results, but I needed to make a decision the next day. So most of the time, I was left to make important product decisions based on nothing but assumptions. In the best case scenario, I had to rely on analytics data that told me what customers were doing, but couldn’t tell me why. I started building UserLeap two years ago to help product teams take the guesswork out of product development. With UserLeap, you can target specific users in your product or on your website, launch a micro-survey, and get meaningful answers to your questions in a few hours. And you can keep those surveys running continuously so you have a constant pulse on your users. We have all kinds of companies using UserLeap from startups trying to find product-market fit to some of the largest tech companies wanting to understand why their conversion funnel is broken. Three things make UserLeap extremely useful for product teams: - We provide over 75 micro-survey templates so you don’t need to be a UX researcher to do user research - You can get valuable insights from open-ended questions. We analyze and prioritize the results for you using AI, which saves you a ton of time! - We integrate with your tech stack, with tools like Segment, Google Tag Manager and Slack (and more exciting integrations coming soon) We’ve excited to announce UserLeap’s early access plan so you can explore full product functionality for free. We appreciate your support and please let us know if you have any questions or feedback! Cheers, Ryan (CEO)
