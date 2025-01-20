Subscribe
Adaptive AI IDE that helps you ship faster
Trae is an adaptive AI IDE that transforms how you work, collaborating with you to run faster.
Free
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

Meet the team

About this launch
Trae by
Trae
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Made by
Leroy Zhang
and
Zhen Qi (Gary)
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
This is Trae's first launch.