Trae
Trae
Adaptive AI IDE that helps you ship faster
Trae is an adaptive AI IDE that transforms how you work, collaborating with you to run faster.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Meet the team
About this launch
Trae
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Leroy Zhang
Zhen Qi (Gary)
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
4/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Trae's first launch.