TapHero
TapHero
Video support app for service professionals
TapHero! The app that gives home and field service providers a way to offer real-time video support and remote assistance to customers. Connect with your customers in real-time, offering immediate advice, diagnostics, and estimates.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
Customer Communication
+1 by
TapHero
About this launch
TapHero
Video Support, Time & Billing App for Service Professionals
18
followers
TapHero by
TapHero
was hunted by
Mark Hansen
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Mark Hansen
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
TapHero
is not rated yet. This is TapHero's first launch.
19
19
3
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
