This is the latest launch from Syncly
See Syncly’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Syncly (YC W23)
Syncly (YC W23)
Spot weak links in user journey, prevent churn
Get real-time product and operations insights from daily customer feedback across various channels. Syncly AI offers actionable insights, providing full visibility throughout user journey so you can take proactive actions before customers churn.
User Experience
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Syncly
Syncly
Surface real customer pains with AI feedback analysis
Syncly (YC W23) by
Syncly
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
User Experience
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Joseph D. Lee
Kwan Yoon
Jongsoo Keum
June Kim
Alex
Gon Lee
Kyle Kim
Gunwoo Baik
Mopsy Shin
Luke Bae
Jin Senpai
. Featured on September 9th, 2024.
Syncly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2024.
108
29
-
-
