  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Syncly
    See Syncly’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Syncly (YC W23)
    Syncly (YC W23)

    Syncly (YC W23)

    Spot weak links in user journey, prevent churn

    Free Options
    Get real-time product and operations insights from daily customer feedback across various channels. Syncly AI offers actionable insights, providing full visibility throughout user journey so you can take proactive actions before customers churn.
    Launched in
    User Experience
    Analytics
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Syncly
    About this launch
    Syncly
    SynclySurface real customer pains with AI feedback analysis
    4reviews
    1.2K
    followers
    Syncly (YC W23) by
    Syncly
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in User Experience, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Joseph D. Lee
    ,
    Kwan Yoon
    ,
    Jongsoo Keum
    ,
    June Kim
    ,
    Alex
    ,
    Gon Lee
    ,
    Kyle Kim
    ,
    Gunwoo Baik
    ,
    Mopsy Shin
    ,
    Luke Bae
    and
    Jin Senpai
    . Featured on September 9th, 2024.
    Syncly
    is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    108
    Vote chart
    Comments
    29
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -