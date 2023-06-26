Products
Swantide
Swantide
AI-powered RevOps assistant
Use Swantide’s AI-powered RevOps assistant, Corduroy, to deploy complex, customized workflows to your CRM with just a few clicks - no technical expertise required.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
by
Swantide
About this launch
Swantide
AI-powered RevOps Assistant
Swantide by
Swantide
was hunted by
Ryan Baer
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
CRM
. Made by
Ryan Baer
,
Taylor Lint
,
Halina Tittmann
,
Isabel Obregon
,
Fabrice Toussaint
,
Timothy McLeod
,
Andrew Tzikas
,
David Mitchell
,
Khakie Nies
,
Joel Blocksom
,
Kiley Roberson
and
Zoe Hartsfield
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Swantide
is not rated yet. This is Swantide's first launch.
