Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SurfChat
SurfChat
Chat with anyone on any website
Visit
Upvote 63
SurfChat is a Chrome extension that enables live, real-time chatting across any website you visit. Whether you’re browsing blogs, shopping, or reading articles, you can easily start live chats and meet people from all over the world.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Social Media
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
SurfChat
Chat with Anyone on Any Website 🌎
Follow
63
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SurfChat by
SurfChat
was hunted by
Tanmay M
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
. Made by
Tanmay M
. Featured on May 16th, 2025.
SurfChat
is not rated yet. This is SurfChat's first launch.