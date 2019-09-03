Log InSign up
Make your podcast a product, not a billboard

Supercast gives podcasters everything they need to free themselves from reading ads by making it easy to sell subscription content to your their listeners and build sweet, sweet recurring revenue.
Howard Stern is Getting Ripped OffWhy podcasting may have minted its first billionaire, subscription podcasting is the next great business model, and how to join the revolution In 2005, Howard Stern shocked the world by leaving terrestrial radio and accepting a $500 million dollar deal to move his show to Sirius satellite radio.
Thanks for hunting, @hnshah! Excited to finally share Supercast with everyone. In a nutshell: it's everything a podcaster needs to switch from an ad supported model to listener supported subscription model. It lets you go from reading MeUndies ads to sweet, sweet independence and recurring revenue. If you're curious about the story of how we accidentally started it, check out my blog post about how Sirius is savagely ripping off Howard Stern: https://medium.com/@awilkinson/h.... Poor guy is only making $90mm per year, when he should be making $228mm 😢
Wow! I think Supercast just answered my (and many other podcasters') monetization dilemma: how to generate and measure subscription revenue quickly, easily and securely. Can't wait to try it out!
This. Is. Awesome. An alternative to podcast advertising?! Count me in. This launch is especially important because of the rise of podcasts and the limited monetization options. Supercast has HUGE potential. If you're a podcasters, you must check it out.
