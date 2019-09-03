Discussion
Andrew Wilkinson
Thanks for hunting, @hnshah! Excited to finally share Supercast with everyone. In a nutshell: it's everything a podcaster needs to switch from an ad supported model to listener supported subscription model. It lets you go from reading MeUndies ads to sweet, sweet independence and recurring revenue. If you're curious about the story of how we accidentally started it, check out my blog post about how Sirius is savagely ripping off Howard Stern: https://medium.com/@awilkinson/h.... Poor guy is only making $90mm per year, when he should be making $228mm 😢
Wow! I think Supercast just answered my (and many other podcasters') monetization dilemma: how to generate and measure subscription revenue quickly, easily and securely. Can't wait to try it out!
This. Is. Awesome. An alternative to podcast advertising?! Count me in. This launch is especially important because of the rise of podcasts and the limited monetization options. Supercast has HUGE potential. If you're a podcasters, you must check it out.
