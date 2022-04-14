Crazy Egg

Reach your website goals faster

11 followers

Visit website
Marketers and website owners have flocked to Crazy Egg since 2005 for Heatmaps, Recordings, A/B Testing, Surveys, and more!
This is the 4th launch from Crazy Egg. View more
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg

Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg

Launching today
Get fast user feedback, directly on your website. No limits.
Dynamically target website visitors to collect NPS, feedback, support requests, and more. Customize flows with conditional branching logic. Send email, Slack notifications, or Zapier triggers when responses come in.
Interactive
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
AnalyticsMarketingNo-Code
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Hiten Shah
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt!

I’m Hiten, Co-Founder & CEO at Crazy Egg. We’re launching a new Surveys tool for websites, free for everyone today.

What it is
A Survey tool for collecting input directly from visitors to your website, without sending them away.

Who it’s for
Everyone with a website to manage: founders, marketers, product managers, entrepreneurs, freelancers.

What makes Surveys by Crazy Egg different:

🚀 Launches via popup overlay, so you keep visitors on your site
🎨 Customizable branding
🎯 Trigger based on device type, page, or visitor behavior
🔗 Setup step-by-step conditional branching (optional)
📤 Send Slacks, emails, or Zapier triggers when a response comes in (optional)
💲 Comes with unlimited surveys and responses, for free!

Where do I sign up?
Start using it free at crazyegg.com/surveys

No credit card required.

Dongnan

Unlimited surveys with conditional branching sounds like a game-changer for real-time feedback. How’s the learning curve for setting up targeted flows.