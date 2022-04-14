Crazy Egg
Get fast user feedback, directly on your website. No limits.
Unlimited Free Surveys by Crazy Egg
Launching today
Dynamically target website visitors to collect NPS, feedback, support requests, and more. Customize flows with conditional branching logic. Send email, Slack notifications, or Zapier triggers when responses come in.
Interactive
Free
Product Habits
Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Hiten, Co-Founder & CEO at Crazy Egg. We’re launching a new Surveys tool for websites, free for everyone today.
What it is
A Survey tool for collecting input directly from visitors to your website, without sending them away.
Who it’s for
Everyone with a website to manage: founders, marketers, product managers, entrepreneurs, freelancers.
What makes Surveys by Crazy Egg different:
🚀 Launches via popup overlay, so you keep visitors on your site
🎨 Customizable branding
🎯 Trigger based on device type, page, or visitor behavior
🔗 Setup step-by-step conditional branching (optional)
📤 Send Slacks, emails, or Zapier triggers when a response comes in (optional)
💲 Comes with unlimited surveys and responses, for free!
Where do I sign up?
Start using it free at crazyegg.com/surveys
No credit card required.
Unlimited surveys with conditional branching sounds like a game-changer for real-time feedback. How’s the learning curve for setting up targeted flows.