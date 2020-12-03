  1. Home
Embed financial services in your platform

Stripe Treasury is a banking-as-a-service API that lets you embed financial services in your marketplace or platform. With a single integration, enable your customers to hold funds, pay bills, earn interest, and manage cash flow.
Tara Seshan
Maker
Hi everyone, I’m Tara, PM on Stripe Treasury. Treasury is a banking-as-a-service API for platforms—built in partnership with the world’s leading banks. Embed interest-earning accounts, bill pay, ACH and wire transfers, and faster access to revenue directly in your platform. Happy to answer any questions here—and I’d love to hear your feedback!
George Siosi SamuelsFounder of Honā
@tara_seshan this is impeccable timing! Eager to explore this for our startup https://hona.io.
MarcelFounder at BusinessFunnels.com
@siosism Thank you George... I have been wishing for something like this for a while... get it launched already !
MarcelFounder at BusinessFunnels.com
@tara_seshan Very interesting - thank you
Daryl Bartkunsky
@tara_seshan is the invite a temp thing and will get invites or is it a marketing database campaign?
Chandan Lodha
Co-Founder @ CoinTracker
@tara_seshan nice work Tara! Hope to try this out soon. You are truly one of the top product managers in the valley
Daryl Bartkunsky
Well done ?makers this is something very much needed in the banking/virtual wallet space. Very keen to try it out!
Larry MickieMusic Products (MusicLinx, Sundae)
This is a game changer.
Michael ClintonProduct Guy | Founder @ C-Trax
Hi Tara, this is very interesting. Has Stripe embraced CBD and low-THC retail companies yet? There's a big need in our industry for more payment processing options, but also for ancillary transactions (such as wholesale invoicing).
Elle WerleEntrepreneur; Remote Life; Minimalist
@mclinton that is a genius idea!
Michael ClintonProduct Guy | Founder @ C-Trax
@mclinton @ellebelle thanks! We've built a great POS solution for CBD retailers but mainstream payment processing options are limited (working on adding our 2nd integration). We're adding compliance functionality as well to attract more bank partners. But there's still a resistance to join an industry that was 100% legalized 2 years ago... It's baffling.
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
This made me want to build something to use this with. Super cool, well done.
