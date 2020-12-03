Stripe Treasury
Embed financial services in your platform
Hi everyone, I’m Tara, PM on Stripe Treasury. Treasury is a banking-as-a-service API for platforms—built in partnership with the world’s leading banks. Embed interest-earning accounts, bill pay, ACH and wire transfers, and faster access to revenue directly in your platform. Happy to answer any questions here—and I’d love to hear your feedback!
@tara_seshan this is impeccable timing! Eager to explore this for our startup https://hona.io.
@tara_seshan Very interesting - thank you
@tara_seshan is the invite a temp thing and will get invites or is it a marketing database campaign?
@tara_seshan nice work Tara! Hope to try this out soon. You are truly one of the top product managers in the valley
This is a game changer.
Hi Tara, this is very interesting. Has Stripe embraced CBD and low-THC retail companies yet? There's a big need in our industry for more payment processing options, but also for ancillary transactions (such as wholesale invoicing).
@mclinton @ellebelle thanks! We've built a great POS solution for CBD retailers but mainstream payment processing options are limited (working on adding our 2nd integration). We're adding compliance functionality as well to attract more bank partners. But there's still a resistance to join an industry that was 100% legalized 2 years ago... It's baffling.
This made me want to build something to use this with. Super cool, well done.