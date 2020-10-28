discussion
Nan Ransohoff
Maker
Hello, Product Hunt! We’ve heard from many businesses that they feel increasing urgency to take climate action but often don’t because getting started is time-intensive and complicated. Enter Stripe Climate, which allows your business to help tackle climate change by directing a fraction of your revenue toward initiatives that permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere—in under a minute, right from the Stripe Dashboard. We’re starting off with U.S. businesses and we’re working on bringing Climate to more countries soon. Check out our site for more (or sign up!): https://stripe.com/climate
joshbuckleyProduct Hunt CEO
@nanransohoff Love this from Stripe! What a fantastic initiative, and elegant implementation.
An
18yo student
This is awesome!! 🤩
Calum Webb
Community & Social at Product Hunt
Oh wow, this is exciting! Are there any plans to let users tip to boost their contribution towards CO2 removal technologies?
Nan Ransohoff
Maker
@calum This is a great idea! We don’t have a timeline for this yet but we’ll look into it.
Josh RozinCofounder of PoolsApp.com
Awesome initiative. If only we had our governing bodies on the same page 🙄. Does the money go into a fund that invests in Green companies, or is this initiative a non-profit?
Share
Harrison from VC GuideInvestor reviews. Building for founders.
One of the most 'organic' climate change initiatives I've seen from a tech company. Get it? Aha
