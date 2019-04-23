Log InSign up
Stripe Billing for Europe

SCA, invoicing, and tax tools for Stripe

We’re launching new features for Stripe Billing to help recurring revenue businesses expand internationally and get ready for the upcoming Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements in Europe:
✅ SCA
📄 Customizable invoices
🧮 Tax tools
Stripe launches Billing ahead of seismic European SCA e-commerce changeSubscription e-commerce market is booming and onset of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) rules in Europe will reinforce this. Stripe has unveiled its new Billing platform for Europe just ahead of a seismic change in how online payments will occur in the EU.
Silicon RepublicJohn Kennedy
Stripe rolls-out its subscription billing service in EuropeOnline payments group Stripe is bringing its subscription billing service to Europe just over a year after it launched in North America. Stripe Billing is intended to simplify the recurring billing process by enabling businesses of all sizes to have access to enterprise-grade tools to implement subscription models quickly and at scale.
The Irish Times
Stripe lance Billing en Europe pour simplifier la gestion des abonnements en ligneAprès un lancement aux Etats-Unis en 2018, Stripe Billing arrive ce 25 avril 2019 en Europe. Cette solution a pour but de faciliter la gestion de la facturation des abonnements en ligne. En Europe, la croissance des entreprises fonctionnant en Saas par abonnement est encore plus rapide qu'aux Etats-Unis, les entreprises ne semblent pas préparées.
usine-digitale.fr
Stripe mit neuem Abo-Payment-Service25.04.2019 Die Payment-Plattform Stripe launcht heute Stripe Billing in Europa. Die Lösung soll die Abwicklung wiederkehrender Zahlungen für Unternehmen mit SaaS- und Abonnement-Geschäftsmodellen erleichtern. Der Markt für Abonnements im E-Commerce ist laut McKinsey-Studie in den letzten fünf Jahren um mehr als 100 Prozent pro Jahr gewachsen; 32 Prozent der Konsumenten ziehen es vor, Waren über ein Abo-Modell als im Einmalkauf zu erwerben.
Ibusiness
John O'Nolan
John O'Nolan@johnonolan · Founder, Ghost
Thank you team Stripe 😭so happy this is a thing now <3
Kyle McDonald
Kyle McDonald@hustlinhack · Full Stack Developer
I've been waiting on support for VAT tax for so long with Stripe! So glad it's finally here!
Sampath S
Sampath S@sampathspeaks · I blog at http://sampathspeaks.com
Does it mean Stripe cart can save CC details too?
Csaba Kissi
Csaba Kissi@csaba_kissi · Serial maker
Does it handle VAT? This is the biggest drawback with Stripe that it doest handle VAT for you like eg. Paddle or Gumroad does.
Edwin Wee
Edwin WeeMaker@edwinwee · chief millennial officer @ stripe
@csaba_kissi We now help you collect and report on VAT (https://stripe.com/docs/billing/...), and we're working on adding more tax features in the future!
