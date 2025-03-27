Subscribe
AI browser that saves you 18h/week
A browser that brings AI superpowers into your daily workflows. Strawberry helps you research 100s of websites in seconds, write content that matches your voice, take meeting notes and automate tasks on any website. Now in pre-beta.
Free Options
About this launch
Your browser with AI superpowers
is rated 4.9/5 by 8 users. It first launched on March 3rd, 2025.