Strawberry
Strawberry
AI browser that saves you 18h/week
A browser that brings AI superpowers into your daily workflows. Strawberry helps you research 100s of websites in seconds, write content that matches your voice, take meeting notes and automate tasks on any website. Now in pre-beta.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Strawberry
Your browser with AI superpowers
4.88 out of 5.0
Strawberry
Chris Messina
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Sebastian Thunman
Charles Maddock
Arian Hanifi
Benjamin Åstrand
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
4.9/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on March 3rd, 2025.