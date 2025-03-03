Strawberry
Reviews praise Strawberry for time-saving automation, smooth onboarding, and an intuitive agent that can research, draft emails, and handle interactive sites. Power users report strong results for lead gen, scraping, and LinkedIn research, noting clearer instructions yield better outcomes. Several applaud transparency features like pausing and replaying agent steps. Users say it feels like a capable assistant that learns their workflow and reduces busywork. Requests include faster responses on simple tasks, better instruction-following, email reply automation, and support for teaching agents via video links. Some note traditional browser polish still lags.
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to finally share this with you. We've been in pre-beta for months with tens of thousands on the waitlist, but today we're launching our beta!
We built Strawberry because while developers got Cursor to revolutionize coding, everyone else was still stuck doing grunt work in their legacy browsers!
What it is:
Strawberry is a self-driving browser where you build your own team of AI agents that surf the web for you - we call them companions. It's the easiest way to build agents, right where you already work. Tell your companion to find 100 qualified leads, research each company, extract contact info, enrich a spreadsheet, and draft personalized emails - then watch it execute the entire workflow in your tabs while you grab coffee.
What makes us different:
This isn't a chatbot or Chrome extension. It's a full browser where AI can navigate websites, click buttons, fill forms, and complete multi-step workflows autonomously.
Unlike other AI browsers that are limited to simple web search functionality and basic agentic capabilities, Strawberry gives you the most powerful agentic capabilities out of the box.
Think of Strawberry as a mix of Manus AI's power and Arc browser's beauty and presentation.
Perfect for:
Sales teams doing prospecting and outreach, recruiters sourcing candidates, researchers compiling data, marketers analyzing competitors, freelancers doing busy work - anyone spending hours on repetitive web tasks.
How to get access:
We're opening our beta today at strawberrybrowser.com
We have limited spots available, so grab yours before they're gone! Our team is here all day - we will respond to all issues, feedback, and cool use cases! 🍓