Home
→
Product
→
Stigg
Stigg
The first pricing & packaging API built for SaaS
Visit
Upvote 66
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Save countless hours building pricing plans and buyer experiences. Stigg's API & SDKs enable developers and growth teams to easily publish plans, control feature access, introduce paywalls & customer portals, and fearlessly test & roll out changes.
Launched in
API
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
by
Stigg
About this launch
Stigg
The first pricing & packaging API built for SaaS
0
reviews
65
followers
Follow for updates
Stigg by
Stigg
was hunted by
Dor Sasson
in
API
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Itzik Bar David
,
Mor tal
,
Dor Sasson
,
Or Arnon
,
Alex Fedin
,
Eli Marchevsky
,
Roy Cohen
,
Nadav Kaner
,
Sofía Fleitas
,
Adi Nagar
,
Sara Nelissen
,
Anton Zagrebelny
and
Itamar Serfaty
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Stigg
is not rated yet. This is Stigg's first launch.
Upvotes
66
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
