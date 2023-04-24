Products
This is the latest launch from Sprig
See Sprig’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
Visit
Upvote 81
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sprig is expanding its platform with new Sprig Replays and GPT-powered AI User Insights, enabling product teams to deeply understand their users' product experience while consolidating several tools in their team’s product stack.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sprig
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sprig
Product Insights Platform
104
reviews
2.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights by
Sprig
was hunted by
Ryan Glasgow
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ryan Glasgow
,
Chris Lee
,
Mike Maietta
,
Kevin Mandich
,
Ning Ma
,
Cindy Nguyen
,
Jose Roman
,
Neekon Etemad
,
John Roman
,
Satiya Kem
,
Elliot Conte
and
Andrew Park
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Sprig
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 95 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2020.
Upvotes
81
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report