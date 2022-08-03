Products
This is the latest launch from Sprig
See Sprig’s 4 previous launches →
Ranked #5 for today
Sprig Concept & Usability Testing
Test designs and prototypes before you build
Sprig’s browser-based unmoderated testing makes it easy to learn if your ideas, concepts, and prototypes will land with users before you write a line of code. So you can build user-centric products that are more likely to succeed.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
UX Design
by
Sprig
About this launch
Sprig
User Research Platform
100
reviews
74
followers
Follow for updates
Sprig Concept & Usability Testing by
Sprig
was hunted by
Ryan Glasgow
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
UX Design
. Made by
Ryan Glasgow
,
Rachel Wang
,
Ning Ma
,
Ben Kolde
,
Kevin Mandich
,
Katie Mitchell
,
Barak Gila
,
Jose Roman
and
Gong Chen
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Sprig
is rated
2.7/5 ★
by 91 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2020.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#105
