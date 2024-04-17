Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sphēra: Emotion Tracker
Sphēra: Emotion Tracker

Sphēra: Emotion Tracker

Emotional Wellbeing Tracker and Journal With Insights

Free Options
We don't believe in labeling emotions as right or wrong. We also believe that for better results, you need to dig deeper. That's why Sphēra is not just a mood tracker; it's your guide into the world of emotions, the real cause of your mood and feelings.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
 by
Sphēra: Emotion Tracker
AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
Ad
Multilingual Speech AI model trained on 12.5M hours of data
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Ionic Framework
Ionic Framework
168 upvotes
This is an excellent tool for a small project that wants to build its product on a multiplatform solution that can be supported by only one developer. It saves resources significantly.
Figma
Figma
16,125 upvotes
We maintain the whole design flow within the platform. One of the greatest features is automatization, which saves a lot of time and is critical for those working on their product in their spare time.
MongoDB
MongoDB
793 upvotes
It is the best solution for start-ups among the DB. Easy and fast scaling. Doesn't block any pivots and significant changes. Perfect for the fast-growing projects.
About this launch
Sphēra: Emotion Tracker
Sphēra: Emotion TrackerEmotional Wellbeing Tracker and Journal With Insights
1review
15
followers
Sphēra: Emotion Tracker by
Sphēra: Emotion Tracker
was hunted by
Alina Dremina
in Health & Fitness. Made by
Alina Dremina
. Featured on April 20th, 2024.
Sphēra: Emotion Tracker
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Sphēra: Emotion Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-