Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Sonofa
Sonofa
Transform your reading into listening with AI
Visit
Upvote 74
Sonofa is an AI tool that transforms any content – from lengthy blog articles to complex arXiv papers, in any language – into engaging podcasts. Experience your content in a brain-friendly way, anywhere, anytime. 🫡 No more TL;DR.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Online Learning
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Sonofa
Transform your reading into listening with AI
Follow
74
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sonofa by
Sonofa
was hunted by
Steve Kwok
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Steve Kwok
. Featured on February 1st, 2025.
Sonofa
is not rated yet. This is Sonofa's first launch.