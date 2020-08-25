discussion
Mariam Hakobyan
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 After months of hard work we are excited to share Softr’s first version with the world. Not a designer? 🤷🏽♂️ not a coder? 👩🏽💻 don’t have time to learn another no-code tool? Meet Softr 🎉 - the easiest and fastest website builder! Build beautiful, responsive, multi-page websites in 5 minutes. The positive response from our users has been overwhelming so far and we hope you like it too! We would absolutely love to hear your feedback and will be hanging out here to answer your questions! *Some Highlights* 📱 Responsive by design 📔 Multiple Pages 🧩 50+ Building Blocks and more coming soon 🚀 8+ Templates (SaaS, Mobile, Landing, Portfolio and more) 🏞️ Free Stock Photos (Pexels) 💠 Free Icons Collection (Fontawesome) 🅿️ Free Fonts Collection (Google Fonts) ⛓️ Integrations (Zapier, Integromat, GoogleAnalytics, Mailchimp, Hotjar, Crisp and more) ✉️ Email Capture (Collect your subscribers’ emails) 📝 Custom Forms (send data to any service e.g Airtable through Zapier, Integromat) 👩🏻💻 Custom Code (HTML/CSS/JS) 💳 Stripe Payments (Accept payments in your website) *What’s Next?* 💎Web-apps using Airtable as a backend *Follow for More Updates* 🌐Twitter: https://twitter.com/softr_io Thanks to everyone who has supported along the way! Excited what will you build!
Awesome product Mariam! Really pretty easy and intuitive stuff. Extra thanks for out of the box integrations with 3rd party platforms, very useful. Already started to use it :)
It's become more useful from day to day. Thank you!!!
@davitpetrosyan thanks for your continuous support! :)
Wow, this is definitely a tool that I am willing to use. It looks super easy to build a website, I tried to create one landing page last month and it took a couple of days, I believe with Softr it will take 5 mins to have it. I am wondering how long it took to develop something like this? And can you also share the technology stack you are using?
Maker
@kar_mnats glad you liked it. It took us about 9 months to develop, as for the tech stack it's Java on the backend and Angular on the frontend
Wowww, this is great! I just tried it out, one of the easiest website builders I have seen! Great work!
Thanks @lisatilyan! We hope to make it easy for everyone to build a website and a web-app!