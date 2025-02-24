Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. SmolVLM2
This is a launch from Hugging Face
See 2 previous launches
SmolVLM2

SmolVLM2

Smallest Video LM Ever from HuggingFace
SmolVLM2, from HuggingFace, is a series of tiny, open-source multimodal model for video understanding. Processes video, images, and text. Ideal for on-device applications.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceVideo

Meet the team

SmolVLM2 gallery image
SmolVLM2 gallery image
SmolVLM2 gallery image
SmolVLM2 gallery image
SmolVLM2 gallery image
SmolVLM2 gallery image
SmolVLM2 gallery image
About this launch
Hugging Face
Hugging Face
The AI community building the future.
4.59 out of 5.0
71
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SmolVLM2 by
Hugging Face
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Video. Made by
Clément Delangue
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
Hugging Face
is rated 4.6/5 by 22 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2023.