SmolVLM2
This is a launch from Hugging Face
See 2 previous launches
SmolVLM2
Smallest Video LM Ever from HuggingFace
71
SmolVLM2, from HuggingFace, is a series of tiny, open-source multimodal model for video understanding. Processes video, images, and text. Ideal for on-device applications.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video
Meet the team
Launch discussions
About this launch
Hugging Face
The AI community building the future.
4.59 out of 5.0
71
1
-
-
SmolVLM2 by
Hugging Face
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Clément Delangue
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
Hugging Face
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 22 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2023.