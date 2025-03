This is a launch from Sider: ChatGPT sidebar Chrome extension See 2 previous launches

Sider 5.0: Deep Research with Wisebase Mimic Human Research & Save Findings in AI Knowledge Base Visit Upvote 119

Sider 5.0 Deep Research mimics human research by auto-scanning 100+ sources, reflecting, noting and highlighting insights. It crafts expert-level, interactive reports in mintues. All findings are auto-saved to Wisebase—AI knowledge base that evolves with you.

Free Options Launch tags: Web App • Productivity • Artificial Intelligence 20% OFF All Plans

Meet the team Show more Show more

Interactive

1-800-D2C Ad Helping brands find the best tech stacks in the world.

Built with Show more Show more