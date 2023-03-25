Products
Sidekick (by Jigso)

Sidekick (by Jigso)

Interact with your business apps in a ChatGPT-style

Free
Ask and Track your business apps in free text and get the information you need, ChatGPT-style! Get the answers you need and dive deeper using follow-up questions to better understand your business - Sidekick is your own Business Personal Assistant!
An app that teaches you how to make money
About this launch
was hunted by
Shai Ritblatt
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Shai Ritblatt
,
Or Shani
and
Tomer Naveh
. Featured on March 26th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Sidekick (by Jigso)'s first launch.
35
16
