Sidekick (by Jigso)
Sidekick (by Jigso)
Interact with your business apps in a ChatGPT-style
Ask and Track your business apps in free text and get the information you need, ChatGPT-style! Get the answers you need and dive deeper using follow-up questions to better understand your business - Sidekick is your own Business Personal Assistant!
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sidekick (by Jigso)
About this launch
1
review
45
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Shai Ritblatt
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Shai Ritblatt
,
Or Shani
and
Tomer Naveh
. Featured on March 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
35
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
