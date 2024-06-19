Launches
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 293 previous launches →
SF Symbols 6
SF Symbols 6
Now with new animations, tools, and 800+ new symbols
Free
With over 6,000 symbols, SF Symbols is a library of iconography designed to integrate seamlessly with San Francisco, the system font for Apple platforms.
SF Symbols 6 adds new animations, tools, and 800+ new symbols.
Design Tools
Icons
Apple
Apple
Apple
Think Different
SF Symbols 6 by
Apple
Chris Messina
Design Tools
Icons
Apple
Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Apple
4.5/5 ★
It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
