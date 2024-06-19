Launches
This is the latest launch from Apple
SF Symbols 6

Now with new animations, tools, and 800+ new symbols

Free
With over 6,000 symbols, SF Symbols is a library of iconography designed to integrate seamlessly with San Francisco, the system font for Apple platforms.

SF Symbols 6 adds new animations, tools, and 800+ new symbols.
Design Tools
Icons
About this launch
